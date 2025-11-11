Guggenheim Increases Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $12.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s current price.

SHLS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 200,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38,328 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 617.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,206,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,997 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 129,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 86,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 125,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 734.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 395,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 347,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

