Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, January 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Eagle Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Eagle Materials has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $15.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $206.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.50. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $191.91 and a 52-week high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.12). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $255.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $261.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

