172,137 Shares in Core & Main, Inc. $CNM Bought by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 172,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Core & Main by 815.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 34.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $67.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Core & Main had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Witkowski sold 100,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $6,408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,075.76. The trade was a 73.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research lowered Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

