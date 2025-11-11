Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.
Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Caledonia Mining Stock Performance
Shares of CMCL opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $551.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $38.75.
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.
