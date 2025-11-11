PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (SDHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 28th

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:SDHY opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60.

Get PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 41,274 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 102,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 31.2% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Rareview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 117,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 46.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 31,377 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.