IMA Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.31 Million Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,628 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. STF Management LP raised its holdings in Fastenal by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 99.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 91.8% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $1,884,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of FAST stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $42,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,050. This represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,747.98. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

