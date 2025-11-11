New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

