Comparing TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) and TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telos and TravelSky Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Telos alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $108.27 million 5.41 -$52.52 million ($0.77) -10.47 TravelSky Technology $1.23 billion 3.27 $288.53 million N/A N/A

Profitability

TravelSky Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Telos.

This table compares Telos and TravelSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos -47.55% -36.19% -28.00% TravelSky Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Telos and TravelSky Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 1 3 2 0 2.17 TravelSky Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Telos currently has a consensus price target of $5.83, indicating a potential downside of 27.63%. Given Telos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Telos is more favorable than TravelSky Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of Telos shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Telos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Telos has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TravelSky Technology has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telos beats TravelSky Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telos

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos Advanced Cyber Analytics solution, which is a threat feed source of global Internet Protocol addresses known to engage in potentially malicious activity, including mass scanning and generic opportunistic attacks; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyberattack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. In addition, the company provides IDTrust360, an enterprise digital trusted identity risk platform for extending flexible hybrid cloud identity services; and ONYX, a touchless fingerprint biometric solution for mobile devices. Further, it offers secure mobility solutions that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concerns across and beyond the enterprise; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and services for defensive cyber operations. It serves the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. Telos Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About TravelSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services. The company’s AIT services include electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions. It also provides cargo management services, as well as sells and installs related information systems; computer hardware and software development, and data network services; and computer system engineering design and installation and payment services. In addition, the company engages in technology development; sales of computers and auxiliary equipment; contracting of computer software and hardware engineering projects; technical consultation and service; system integration; real estate development and sales; self-developed commercial housing contracting; labor service subcontracting; freight management services; and trade financing services. TravelSky Technology Limited was founded in 1979 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.