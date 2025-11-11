CareTrust REIT (CTRE) and Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE – Get Free Report) is one of 111 public companies in the “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CareTrust REIT to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CareTrust REIT and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $296.29 million $125.08 million 27.35 CareTrust REIT Competitors $1.52 billion $127.62 million 68.27

CareTrust REIT’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CareTrust REIT. CareTrust REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CareTrust REIT and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 CareTrust REIT Competitors 1975 7316 7878 246 2.37

As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies have a potential upside of 13.91%. Given CareTrust REIT’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CareTrust REIT has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CareTrust REIT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 61.00% 7.95% 6.13% CareTrust REIT Competitors -0.64% -3.66% 0.78%

Dividends

CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. CareTrust REIT pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.9% and pay out -52.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

CareTrust REIT rivals beat CareTrust REIT on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

