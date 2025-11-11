Keynote Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.0% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.7% in the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 28,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,295,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.74.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $323.66 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $335.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.66 and a 200-day moving average of $288.96. The company has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

