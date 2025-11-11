Pembroke Management LTD Boosts Stake in Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 81,970 shares during the period. Trex makes up about 2.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Trex were worth $23,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Trex by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,297,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,014 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 66.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,972,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,580,000 after buying an additional 784,820 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $109,852,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,675,000 after acquiring an additional 121,722 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trex by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,154,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,055,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TREX. William Blair cut Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Trex stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $80.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.01.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $285.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.74 million. Trex had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 16.53%.Trex’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Trex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

