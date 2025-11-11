NanoXplore (NNXPF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect NanoXplore to post earnings of ($0.0067) per share and revenue of $25.1780 million for the quarter.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NNXPF opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

