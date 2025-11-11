IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IGM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.83.

TSE IGM opened at C$56.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$38.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$52.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.39. The stock has a market cap of C$13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.88%.

In related news, Director Brent Jason Allen sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.56, for a total value of C$70,460.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,840 shares of company stock valued at $137,909. Company insiders own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisionsasset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)that provide investment management products and services.

