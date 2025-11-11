Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Sylogist in a report issued on Friday, November 7th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Sylogist Trading Down 0.2%

SYZ opened at C$5.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.08. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of C$5.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.35. The company has a market cap of C$130.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Sylogist

Sylogist is a public sector SaaS company that provides comprehensive ERP, CRM, fundraising, education administration, and payments solutions that allow its customers to carry out their missions.It serves over 2,000 customers globally, including all levels of government, nonprofit and non-governmental organizations, educational institutions, and public compliance-driven and funded companies.

