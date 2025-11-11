Stryker Corporation $SYK Holdings Increased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 0.8% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,306,572,000 after buying an additional 361,136 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $838,640,000 after purchasing an additional 261,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $776,871,000 after purchasing an additional 83,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 520,500 shares of company stock valued at $184,803,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild Redb upgraded Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (down previously from $407.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $408.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $355.03 on Tuesday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.