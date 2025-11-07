Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,653 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $22,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
SCHM stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
