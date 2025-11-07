Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,653 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $22,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.