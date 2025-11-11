Avalon Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Avalon Capital Management trimmed its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,534,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,757,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,009 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CNQ opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.5875 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

