1,711 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Purchased by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,404,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,733,000 after acquiring an additional 192,363 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 19.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,288,000 after purchasing an additional 741,282 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 33,572.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,092 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 523.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,895 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,522,000 after purchasing an additional 128,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $198.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $218.50.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.48 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Securities set a $225.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BWX Technologies

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.