Avalon Capital Management Takes $3.01 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April $KAPR

Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 40.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $209,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 9,370.5% during the 1st quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of KAPR stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97. The company has a market cap of $193.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

