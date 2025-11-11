Vipshop (VIPS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $2.9435 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

Vipshop Price Performance

VIPS stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VIPS. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 29.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,931,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,983 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,526,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,372,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,649,000 after buying an additional 618,393 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,744,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,256,000 after buying an additional 148,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,147,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,564,000 after buying an additional 143,614 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

