Avalon Capital Management Purchases 3,708 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Avalon Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 460.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.