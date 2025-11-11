B. Riley Weighs in on Altimmune’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Altimmune in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altimmune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 62.63% and a negative net margin of 438,730.03%.The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.00 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Altimmune from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Altimmune Stock Up 3.6%

ALT opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 20.44 and a current ratio of 20.44. The company has a market cap of $375.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.01. Altimmune has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $11.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 108.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Headland Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

