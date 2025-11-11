Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $220.5410 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.2%

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.1% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 265,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 37.0% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 79,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

