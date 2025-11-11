Avalon Capital Management Purchases 10,914 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Avalon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the quarter. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day moving average is $110.18. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $112.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

