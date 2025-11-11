CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Stock Price

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2025

VerticalScope (TSE:FORAFree Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FORA. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VerticalScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.10.

View Our Latest Report on FORA

VerticalScope Stock Performance

Shares of VerticalScope stock opened at C$3.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.82. The company has a market cap of C$71.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.44. VerticalScope has a one year low of C$3.00 and a one year high of C$14.75.

VerticalScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for VerticalScope (TSE:FORA)

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.