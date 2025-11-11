CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Stock Price

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FORA. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VerticalScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.10.
View Our Latest Report on FORA
VerticalScope Stock Performance
VerticalScope Company Profile
VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VerticalScope
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.