CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Stock Price

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FORA. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VerticalScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.10.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FORA

VerticalScope Stock Performance

VerticalScope Company Profile

Shares of VerticalScope stock opened at C$3.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.82. The company has a market cap of C$71.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.44. VerticalScope has a one year low of C$3.00 and a one year high of C$14.75.

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.