Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James Financial from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PPL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.55.

PPL stock opened at C$52.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$48.35 and a one year high of C$60.72.

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

