Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CMCO FY2026 Earnings

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $454.48 million, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.30. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $41.05.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.The business had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 82,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 97,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 66.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

