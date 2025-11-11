Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Electric Power (AEP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) in the last few weeks:

10/31/2025 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $111.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – American Electric Power had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

10/30/2025 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $114.00 to $121.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – American Electric Power had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

10/30/2025 – American Electric Power was given a new $126.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

10/30/2025 – American Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $139.00.

10/30/2025 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $128.00 to $133.00.

10/30/2025 – American Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/30/2025 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $113.00 to $123.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $133.00 to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $122.00 to $123.00.

10/28/2025 – American Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/27/2025 – American Electric Power is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2025 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – American Electric Power is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $116.00 to $128.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $121.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – American Electric Power is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2025 – American Electric Power is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $121.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $117.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $125.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $116.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – American Electric Power had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – American Electric Power is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – American Electric Power had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – American Electric Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2025 – American Electric Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $116.00 to $113.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,732.96. This trade represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

