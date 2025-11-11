VanEck Real Assets ETF $RAAX Stock Position Lifted by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management raised its stake in VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Real Assets ETF were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAAX. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 463,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 46,129 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 44,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 528,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrewealth LLC grew its stake in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Entrewealth LLC now owns 25,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Real Assets ETF Price Performance

Shares of RAAX stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. VanEck Real Assets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $207.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.65.

About VanEck Real Assets ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

