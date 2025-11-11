Brokerages Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Target Price at C$6.42

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCW. TD Securities cut their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th.

Shares of TCW opened at C$5.45 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$3.69 and a twelve month high of C$6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Trican Well Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, insider Bradley Peter David Fedora acquired 7,550 shares of Trican Well Service stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,713.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,550 shares in the company, valued at C$39,713. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Also, Director Thomas Malcolm Alford bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.22 per share, with a total value of C$26,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$234,900. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $78,602. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trican Well Service Ltd is an equipment services company. It provides products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company offers services related to coiled tubing, pipeline service, cementing, fracturing and reservoir solutions.

