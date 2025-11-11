Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for VET Q4 Earnings

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vermilion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VET. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins cut Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $337.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.83 million.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 49.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 502,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after buying an additional 346,678 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,832,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after buying an additional 462,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 764.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 699,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 618,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.