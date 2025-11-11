Cormark Lifts Earnings Estimates for First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. National Bank Financial raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 5th. National Bankshares upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. ATB Capital raised First Majestic Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.80.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 3.9%

TSE AG opened at C$16.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.75. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$7.40 and a 1-year high of C$22.02.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.0052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.14%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.