DA Davidson Lifts Earnings Estimates for Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Akamai Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.31. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.22. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AKAM. Zacks Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.37.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $87.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average is $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $103.75.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 130.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 566.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 497.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,300.85. This represents a 15.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,260. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,218,290. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

