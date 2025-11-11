Desjardins Issues Positive Outlook for Savaria Earnings

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Savaria in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.50.

Shares of SIS opened at C$22.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.26. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$14.97 and a 12-month high of C$23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11.

The company also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.

