Stratasys (SSYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $136.5980 million for the quarter. Stratasys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.15 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stratasys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Stratasys Price Performance
NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $816.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional Trading of Stratasys
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SSYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Stratasys from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.
