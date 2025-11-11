FY2025 Earnings Estimate for NAMS Issued By HC Wainwright

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.68) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.42). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 627.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%.

NAMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 6.0%

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $38.97 on Monday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James N. Topper bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $31,487.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,027,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,666,321.36. This represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 119,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,845.58. This represents a 29.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,342 shares of company stock worth $5,748,019. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 3.0% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 16,607,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,754,000 after purchasing an additional 490,656 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,138,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,938 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,198,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,504,000 after buying an additional 1,226,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,013,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,566,000 after buying an additional 1,062,359 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Stories

