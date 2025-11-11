Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Founder Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Founder Group Trading Up 1.0%

Founder Group Company Profile

Founder Group stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Founder Group has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63.

Founder Group Limited is a pure-play, end-to-end EPCC solutions provider for solar PV facilities principally in Malaysia. The company’s primary focus is large-scale solar projects and commercial and industrial solar projects. Founder Group Limited is based in KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia.

