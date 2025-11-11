Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Founder Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FGL
Founder Group Trading Up 1.0%
Founder Group Company Profile
Founder Group Limited is a pure-play, end-to-end EPCC solutions provider for solar PV facilities principally in Malaysia. The company’s primary focus is large-scale solar projects and commercial and industrial solar projects. Founder Group Limited is based in KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Founder Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for Founder Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founder Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.