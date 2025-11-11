Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share and revenue of $4.4870 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 232.76% and a negative net margin of 99.49%.The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. On average, analysts expect Vivos Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Vivos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VVOS opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 6.88. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vivos Therapeutics from $6.20 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vivos Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.18% of Vivos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vivos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.