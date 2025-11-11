Cantor Fitzgerald Lifts Earnings Estimates for Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.12). The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.36 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 18.73%.Arvinas’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Arvinas announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 76,021 shares in the company, valued at $575,478.97. This represents a 65.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 965.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Arvinas by 491.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 2,317.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.