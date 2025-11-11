Zacks Research Predicts Higher Earnings for Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research note issued on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Ally Financial had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Cowen raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. BTIG Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $39.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 385.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 662.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In related news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $1,184,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,094,294.58. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.