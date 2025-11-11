William Blair Has Negative Estimate for CVRx FY2025 Earnings

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CVRx in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.01) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.98). The consensus estimate for CVRx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CVRx’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CVRx from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CVRx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CVRx in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CVRX opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CVRx has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $252.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 95.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.31%. CVRx has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 52,332 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $534,309.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,051,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,361,710.58. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in CVRx during the first quarter worth $4,852,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,229,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 308,348 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 674,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 267,063 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of CVRx by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 246,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVRx by 563.7% during the 2nd quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 105,422 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

