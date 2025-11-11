Capital One Financial Predicts Weaker Earnings for Berry

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Berry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Berry from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.00.

BRY stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. Berry has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently -10.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Berry by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 214,344 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth about $73,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Berry by 51.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Berry by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 157,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 22,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

