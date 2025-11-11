American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Director Jeffrey Hanson Sells 20,010 Shares of Stock

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Hanson sold 20,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $994,096.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,924.64. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance
NYSE AHR opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.
American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 714.29%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Healthcare REIT
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
