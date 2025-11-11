1,002 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Purchased by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $909,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,522,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $217.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $220.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

