Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Larry Todd Edwards Sells 29,131 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) insider Larry Todd Edwards sold 29,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $732,935.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 150,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,855.88. This represents a 16.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Larry Todd Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 2nd, Larry Todd Edwards sold 4,504 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $90,260.16.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7,534.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,024,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,086 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $22,918,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,254,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,714 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 9,874,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $12,759,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $32.00 target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

