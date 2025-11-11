CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Major Shareholder & Johnson Johnson Sells 52,332 Shares of Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRXGet Free Report) major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 52,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $534,309.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,051,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,361,710.58. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Johnson Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 7th, & Johnson Johnson sold 200 shares of CVRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The company has a market cap of $252.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.28. CVRx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 95.61%.The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 million. CVRx has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in CVRx by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,229,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 308,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVRx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CVRx by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 674,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 267,063 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,852,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVRx by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVRX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CVRx in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CVRx from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CVRx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

