Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,299 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,046,000 after purchasing an additional 987,197 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,086,135.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,698,000 after buying an additional 864,643 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11,596.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 668,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,428,000 after buying an additional 662,732 shares during the period.

VCIT stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average of $82.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

