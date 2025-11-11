Brokerages Set Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) PT at $80.80

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATLC. JMP Securities raised their price target on Atlanticus from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $124,780.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,529.88. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the third quarter valued at $485,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 20,442.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $771.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.14.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

