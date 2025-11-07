Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA VO opened at $286.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $296.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

