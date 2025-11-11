SMC (SMCAY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect SMC to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $197.8260 billion for the quarter.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). SMC had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.86 billion. On average, analysts expect SMC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SMC alerts:

SMC Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of SMCAY opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. SMC has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $22.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SMC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SMC has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMC

SMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.